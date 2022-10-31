Safely navigating the roads during trick-or-treating

MINNESOTA-Minnesota State Patrol says drivers should be extra cautious on the roads tonight. Sergeant Troy Christianson says that drivers should make sure their headlights are always on and slow down for children. For trick-or-treaters, it's a good idea to carry flashlights and wear something that makes you more visible to drivers, such as a glow stick. Sergeant Christianson explains why Halloween can be especially dangerous for kids as they walk from house to house.
“Usually, if a car’s involved with a pedestrian, usually, it’s gonna be a more severe injury just because the pedestrian has no protection when they’re hit, and so that’s why motorists just really need to reduce their speeds tonight and just pay attention and eliminate distractions while you’re driving," Sergeant Christianson said.
Sergeant Christianson expects there to be heightened traffic levels and more people out tonight due to the nicer weather.