Safe City Nights are back for a fourth season

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Police Department is hosting the fourth annual Safe City Nights. They will be joined by other area first responders.
The program started in 2019. The events were not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an opportunity for the community to foster a relationship with first responders.
Lieutenant Ryan Manguson, Rochester Police Department, says, “It's a great opportunity for the community, the neighborhoods to come out meet their first responders when they're not in a time of crisis. It's a great opportunity to have conversations with your police officers, firefighters, ambulance services, we'll all be there along with other city services.”
Safe City Nights offers free food, music, activities, and prizes for kids, and a chance to meet the police when they aren’t busy.
The first gathering is June 13th at George Gibbs Elementary from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. For more information on locations check the City of Rochester website.