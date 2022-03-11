RV, boat sales accelerate despite rising gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rising gas prices aren't stopping drivers from getting behind the wheel of a new Winnebago.
While many may be avoiding a trip to the gas station at all costs, plenty of people parked their cars at Graham Arena Friday to check out the boats and campers on display at this weekend's Home and Lifestyle Show. Organizers say they're running a full event for the first time in two years, in large part because business has been so good.
"It seems like most of the younger generation has gotten into the outdoors the last two or three years with COVID, and so we're seeing a lot of new people into the marketplace, anything outdoors," Herb Howard of Universal Marine and RV told KIMT.
Outdoor vehicles aren't exactly known for their fuel efficiency, but Howard says spiking gas prices haven't slowed an acceleration of sales since the start of the pandemic.
"We're seeing a whole new generation of young people getting into camping, fishing, boating, kayaking." Howard continued, "the gas price increase hasn't affected it, not one bit."
Howard shares gas prices have historically been a problem throughout his 22 years in the business, yet he expects vehicle sales to continue growing with so many people learning to love mother nature. The Rochester Home and Lifestyle Show will be running through Sunday at Graham Arena.