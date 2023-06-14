Ruth's Chris Steak House coming to Rochester's Kahler Grand Hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The multi-million dollar construction project is currently underway for the new Ruth's Chris Steak House next to the lobby of the Kahler Grand Hotel.
The Kahler Hospitality Group, who runs the hotel, believes the new fine-dining restaurant will attract more people, tourists, and business groups to the downtown area. As businesses continue to bounce back from the pandemic, the hotel hopes to keep the momentum going.
It does bring a different revitalization back to here, and I think expanding things back down this way . . . now brings people back to enjoy what downtown really does bring," said Area Director of Sales of the Kahler Hospitality Group, Drew Fuchs.
The new 7,800 square-foot restaurant will include valet parking, outside seating, a full bar, and a private dining room.
I think bringing back its glory days of what it was, especially with all that's grown in downtown Rochester and everything that is coming to Rochester in the next seven to ten years. I think its a huge opportunity for us to really put our stamp back on downtown and bring the Kahler back," said Fuchs.
The restaurant will be open in the beginning of 2024.