Russia/Ukraine war pushing Earth toward global food crisis

Russia Ukraine June 8 2022

A woman takes a break while working the land at her home destroyed by attacks in Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say that workers have pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in the devastated city of Mariupol in an “endless caravan of death."

At the same time, fears of a global food crisis are escalating over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports. Ukrainian and Russian forces are also continuing to battle for control of a key eastern city in the industrial heartland known as the Donbas.

An analyst said that the Kremlin’s continued advances could eventually open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations.

