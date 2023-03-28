Rushford starting new business loan program

RUSHFORD, Minn. - The city and Economic Development Association launched a business commercial loan program to benefit local economy.
Rushford has about six vacant commercial spaces waiting for a business to utilize.
"We're trying to impact the local economy, plus compliment other businesses if that's the way it works out. We've got state highways that go through town, along with the trails. We think this would be a good tourist location," said City Administrator Tony Chladek.
The program is offering loans up to $50,000 with 2.5% interest. No payments are required in the first year. The city is looking for any type of business to apply for the program.
"I've been doing this a long time and we went to great lengths to build the most competitive revolving loan that anyone who wants to start a business will probably ever see," said Chladek.
Applicants are required to have financial statements, tax return information, fund sources, and a letter explaining the need for city funds.
Visit the Rushford City Hall website or call (507) 864-2444 to learn how to apply.