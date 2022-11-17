Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County.
Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500.
Black pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession in September. Law enforcement began an investigation in late 2020 into Block selling drugs from a home in the 500 block of West Stevens Avenue in Rushford. His home was searched by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and 48 grams of methamphetamine were found.
A warrant for Block’s arrest was issued in October 2021. He was arrested in December 2021.