Rushford man pleads not guilty to meth possession

PRESTON, Minn. – A man arrested after months of investigation and more months as a fugitive is pleading not guilty to drug charges.
Beau William Block, 39 of Rushford, is charged with second-degree drug possession and illegal possession of hypodermic syringes.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it began an investigation in late 2020 with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team that led to the search of a home in the 500 block of West Stevens Avenue in Rushford. Court documents state 48 grams of methamphetamine were found.
A warrant was issued for Block in October 2021 and he was caught in December 2021. His trial is now scheduled to start on September 20.