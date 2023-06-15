Rushford man named 2022 ATV Instructor of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rushford man has been named the 2022 ATV Instructor of the Year.
Michael Halvorson, the vice president of the Bluff County ATV Club and a volunteer ATV safety instructor for more than 12 years has been honored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“Mike goes above and beyond to ensure all youth riders in the community have a solid foundation of safety before they head out on the trails,” says Phil George, the DNR Enforcement Division’s regional training officer in the area. “He puts in an incredible amount of time to ensuring all riders are safe and that riding opportunities will be there for future generations as well.”
Halvorson is also a regional director for ATV MN and has been a trail ambassador for more than 10 years. That involves volunteers educating trail users, monitoring trails and providing information about safe and responsible off-highway vehicle use on public lands.
Allen Kirchhof, president of the Bluff Country ATV Club, says Halvorson is instrumental in planning, setting up and running the three annual courses, including setting up props, ensuring there are enough ATVs and finding locations for both the classroom and field components of the course. “Without his support, hard work, dedication over the years, community interaction and presence, our safety program would not be as good as it is now,” he said in his nomination of Halvorson.
Halvorson is one of nearly 1,000 volunteer ATV safety instructors who work with DNR conservation officers to deliver ATV safety training certification.