Rushford Fire Department getting a $2,000 grant from Minnesota Energy Resources

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – The fire departments in Rushford and four other communities are getting money from Minnesota Energy Resources to buy lifesaving equipment.
A total of $10,000 is going to the five fire departments through the annual Rewarding Responders Grant program.
“This program is one of the many ways Minnesota Energy Resources makes the safety of its employees and communities a critical focus every day,” says Nick Krzeminski, vice president at Minnesota Energy Resources. “Our first responders race toward danger and distress 24/7. We’re honored to help provide these vital tools to keep everyone safe.”
The City of Rushford Fire Department will get $2,000 for battery-powered extrication equipment. The other grant recipients receiving $2,000 and what they will buy with it are:
- Esko Fire Department — Positive pressure ventilation fan
- Lakeville Fire Department — Hazardous gas detectors
- Pine City Fire Department — UTV trailer
- Sandstone Fire and Rescue — Hazardous gas detector
Minnesota Energy Resources says it offers its Rewarding Responders Grants to enhance public safety. Each emergency response agency can apply for up to $2,000 and to be eligible, agencies must:
· Operate in the Minnesota Energy Resources service area.
· Complete an online grant application.
· Demonstrate the equipment or training they will acquire is part of a well-planned effort to improve public safety. Grants also may be put toward unique, safety-related projects that are one-time efforts.