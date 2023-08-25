Rural healthcare workers bring up labor shortage concerns to U.S. Representative Finstad

AUSTIN, Minn. - U.S. Representatives Brad Finstad and Randy Feenstra visited Austin Friday afternoon to meet with healthcare leaders and see what challenges rural healthcare is facing.
The main issue healthcare workers brought up to the politicians is the labor shortage in the healthcare field. almost all of them expressed how difficult it is to recruit, hire, and retain nurses and other medical professionals in rural medical facilities. some healthcare groups are looking into international and travel nurses but are losing out to hospitals in Europe.
Finstad tells us the best way to outcompete Europe is to improve recruiting practices here in America.
"Its the farmer in me, but sometimes you gotta roll up your sleeves and figure out how to change your backyard. It gets overwhelming when you look at it through a global perspective, but we have to be aware there is a competition for our workforce not only here but all over the world," said Finstad.