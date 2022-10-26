Rural ambulance and EMS discuss what needs to be done to address challenges in the workforce

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ambulance services save lives every day, and while ambulance services and EMS everywhere are facing challenges, there are particular issues facing rural communities.
A roundtable discussion was held Wednesday in Rochester about what needs to be done to ensure a strong rural emergency medical services in the future.
Some of the biggest challenges being seen in ambulance services throughout the state include filling and retaining staff vacancies and receiving enough funding to operate as needed.
EMS rely on fee for service because it is not considered an essential service like police and fire.
“Ambulance is not deemed an essential service. I think it is and most of us in this room might think so, but police and fire are essential they are entitled to tax dollars. We're not entitled to that,” explains Angie Jarrett, Ambulance Director of Dodge Center Ambulance.
She says with a staff of 50 employees, paid on call staff get paid 3 dollars an hour.
“So you talk about turnover, we have 50 people but I've hired 53. And yes we've retained a lot of those people, when we're training on average of one new person of week, it's causing burnout for our current staff because we're training them.”
Jarrett adds at end of the year, Dodge Center Ambulance collected about half of what they billed in services throughout the year.
Rural EMS services are hoping to make a change to their current model to address these challenges.