'Run for Ukraine' raises money for Ukrainian soldiers in need of prosthetics

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been more than six months since the Russian invasion in Ukraine and communities across the US are not stepping down their efforts in support/
Including in the Med City, where four Mayo High School students have organized the 'Run For Ukraine.’
The run has teamed up with the Protez Foundation, Minneapolis based non-profit started by Ukrainians not only providing prosthetics for soldiers, civilians, and children that have been injured in the war, but caring for them during their stay in the north star state.
“Feeding and housing them while they're in Minnesota, of course air travel, supplying prosthetics, so there's really kind of a lot going on,” says event organzier William Laudon.
In Ukraine, prosthetics are in low supply, with around 2,000 people in need of them.
Laudon hopes this event can be a reminder of what the people of Ukraine are still facing.
“I think we forget there's still a war going on, there's still people dying, in need of prosthetics, and we're still looking out for them and want to help in any way that we can.”
Protez Foundation CEO says thanks to the help from the American community, five soldiers have already gotten their prosthetics and returned to Ukraine. Five are in Minnesota now, and five more to come in the next week.
“So it's given us more willpower to do this and continue doing what we do, so thanks a lot,” says CEO Yura Aroshedz.
More than 150 people participated in Sunday’s run, raising almost $7,000 for the Protez Foundation.
You can still donate to ‘Run for Ukraine’ here.