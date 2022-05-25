Rudd arson and beating sending a Mason City man to prison

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man who beat his girlfriend and set fire to her home is going to prison.
Tyrone Earl Jones, 34, has been sentenced to up to10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree arson and domestic abuse assault.
Law enforcement says Jones attacked his girlfriend at her home in Rudd on January 8. Court documents state the woman was kicked in the face, back, and back of the head, strangled to the point she lost consciousness, and burnt with a cigarette. Investigators say Jones then stole two phones and started a fire at his girlfriend’s home before leaving.