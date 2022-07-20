RST welcomes new dining and retail options with official launch of 'Tailwind Concessions'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester International Airport has a brand new place to grab some food, a drink or gifts once you get through security.
The airport officially welcomed Tailwind Concessions to RST Wednesday with a ribbon cutting.
The lack of a large bar space and retail lead them to expand the bar space and seating area.
“Moving thru the pandemic together is kind of holding hands as we cross through what a new future looks like. That's the exciting part about it,” says Executive Director John Reed.
Tailwind Concessions first entered RST in early 2020 - just before COVID-19 took over putting airlines at a standstill.
Despite the disruption, a brand new facility was constructed with a soft launch in February.
“They've been fantastic to work with through COVID… being an airline only business was extremely tough for us, but that one was brand new, we were just getting off our feet here, and they were fantastic to work with,” says Chief Operating Officer Jess Backhaus.
RST also has an option for guests to order before the security checkpoint in the works. They're in the process of finalizing it with TSA.
In addition to the remodeled restaurant location, an expanded concession and retail area has also been added to gates 1, 4 and 5 offering even more hospitality options for travelers.
Sun Country Airlines flights to Fort Meyers and Phoneix return in December and American Airlines is adding a third daily flight after labor day.