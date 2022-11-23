RST sees travel back to pre-pandemic levels for Thanksgiving holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Experts say travel this Thanksgiving week will be close to pre-pandemic levels. AAA predicts nearly 55 million Americans will head out to see family and friends during the holiday.
Stephanie and Chris Alexander are from North Carolina visiting their son for Thanksgiving.
“I’m happy it's opening up and hopefully things will keep calm and we will be able to go back to enjoying ourselves, and vacationing,” Chris says.
It's been a long day of travel for passenger Shelly Sova who flew in to visit family in Osage.
She flew out of Dulles near DC to Minneapolis - both airports being very busy - but she says she didn't have any issues.
“Coming to Rochester it's such a small airport compared to the airports we've flown out of in the past so it's easier to come here rather than getting off in MSP and dealing with the traffic,” she says.
This will be the first Thanksgiving spent back home with family in more than 30 years.
“I left home and this is our first time back for Thanksgiving so it's exciting. Maybe see a bit more snow because we don't get much in North Carolina, and of course be with my dad, his wife, sister and brother as well.”
As busy as airports expects to be, the roads are going to be even more busy.
AAA says roughly 90 percent of travelers go by car, and the best time to leave is early in the morning.