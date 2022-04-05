RST rolls back construction plans for its Runway Project but says timeline will not be altered

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Airport Commission held its meeting on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The commission covered a number of topics, which included: airport financials, a Runway Project update, the approval of a MNDOT Companion Grant and more.
RST Executive Director John Reed said Airport financials for April is around -$75,000 dollars.
However, Reed said the budget deficit is typical during the early months of a new year and that this years' deficit is lower than 2021's, which was -$265,000, according to Reed.
Reed also said airline ticket prices likely will jump in the coming months due to seat demand and oil increases.
The airports' Runway Project also had a shift in plans at the meeting.
Reed said instead of installing a pipeline in 2023, RST will instead take the year to plan out the pipelines construction before resuming in 2024.
The construction delay, however, is not expected to impact the city's financial bottom line or the timeline for the project, according to Reed.
"After this discussing this with the FAA, we do not do those kind of discussions in a vacuum, we do not believe this will change the end timeline of our project. I think it actually adds value to the project in that we have the opportunity to combine a couple of phases," Reed said.
At the meeting, Mayor Kim Norton asked Reed if he expects any upcoming problems related with the project.
Reed said he believes the price of oil could play a factor, which he said increased by 20% between phase 1 and phase 2 of the project.