RST is in the process of updating its runways

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Updates are now in progress for runways at the Rochester International Airport. They're doing this work due to magnetic declination, which means the Earth's north magnetic pole has shifted. Because of this, they need to remark runways in relationship to the shifting. Pilots use compasses, which rely on the location of the poles, to find the runways and safely land the planes. Over the next several days, RST will be repainting runways and installing new signage.
“The US is the safest place, you know, related to flying, so doing everything properly-and that includes proper numeration of the runways-is very important," John Reed, the executive director of RST, said.
They should be done making the updates sometime around the middle of next week. This update to the runways will not affect travel for passengers.