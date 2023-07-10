RST adds third daily flight with Delta

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester International Airport recently added a third daily flight with Delta Airlines.
Delta currently runs two daily flights to and from Rochester and Minneapolis. This third flight is one way for passengers to have an easier travel time and shorter layovers.
RST executive director John Reed says, It's a great addition to what we have going on right now, it's great for our passengers, offers a better opportunity for more connecting flights and a smoother day for you when you're flying.”
The added flight comes when more people are coming to the airport to fly.
Reed says, “It's very important. You know we're still coming back out of pandemic, our numbers have been steadily growing, Delta recognized that and added that third daily flight.”
The new Delta flight starts September 5th. Ticket sales for the flight started July 8th.