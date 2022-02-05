RRMR among 16 Iowa school districts getting early learning grants

DES MOINES, Iowa - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock is one of 16 school districts sharing over $150,000 in state grants to support early learning program.
The Blended Early Learning in Educational Foundations (BELIEF) grants will support school districts working with community partners in developing plans to start evidence-based, customized early child care and preschool programs for children under the age of five. The grants can be used to cover costs associated with training and planning, such as travel expenses, communication and outreach services, transportation costs associated with multiple service locations as well as the cost of substitute teachers, so team members can attend training and planning sessions. The school districts will receive up to $10,000 each.
“Introducing our children to innovative early learning opportunities will better prepare them for the transition to school while providing the support their parents need to enter and remain in the workforce,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “Expanding child care access and quality is one of my top priorities and I commend these school districts for working together with the private sector to pursue it in their communities.”
In addition to Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, other school districts getting a one-time BELIEF grant include:
Centerville
College
Davenport
Dubuque
Essex
Fort Madison
GMG
Hamburg
Keokuk
Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn
Pleasantville
Prairie City Monroe
Shenandoah
Union
Woodbine
“High-quality child care and preschool programs help our youngest learners develop learning and social-emotional competencies that prepare them for success as they continue in school,” says Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “I commend these schools and their community partners for working together to grow and strengthen blended child care and early learning opportunities to support the needs of Iowa families.”