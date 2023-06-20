RPU reminding residents to save energy when cooling off

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

RPU reminding residents to save energy when cooling off

  • Updated
  • 0
Thermostat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the Med City tries to beat the heat, energy usage is on the rise.

Rochester Public Utilities has already noticed the expected increase in power usage as people begin blasting the AC to cool off. As those temperatures go down, your energy bill goes up.

However, there are plenty of ways to keep comfortable while not wasting energy.

One big recommendation is to turn up the temps on your thermostat to where it's still comfortable but not working the AC too hard.

RPU also says to turn off the air when you're out of the house and to use ceiling fans, which saves even more electricity. Doing all these together will make a difference.

"Every little bit might seem kind of small, but they add up," said Tony Benson of RPU. "When you get your bill at the end of the month, you'll see some return on the activities you made."

Benson also asks residents to watch how much water they're using, especially when watering plants. They say watering in the early morning and late evening is best for keeping plants happy without losing water to evaporation.

Energy providers are also asking residents to unplug devices like TVs when not in use, as they still use power even when they're turned off.

If you have any questions about other ways to save energy, you are encouraged to call r-p-u or your local electric company.

Recommended for you