RPU reminding residents to save energy when cooling off

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the Med City tries to beat the heat, energy usage is on the rise.
Rochester Public Utilities has already noticed the expected increase in power usage as people begin blasting the AC to cool off. As those temperatures go down, your energy bill goes up.
However, there are plenty of ways to keep comfortable while not wasting energy.
One big recommendation is to turn up the temps on your thermostat to where it's still comfortable but not working the AC too hard.
RPU also says to turn off the air when you're out of the house and to use ceiling fans, which saves even more electricity. Doing all these together will make a difference.
"Every little bit might seem kind of small, but they add up," said Tony Benson of RPU. "When you get your bill at the end of the month, you'll see some return on the activities you made."
Benson also asks residents to watch how much water they're using, especially when watering plants. They say watering in the early morning and late evening is best for keeping plants happy without losing water to evaporation.
Energy providers are also asking residents to unplug devices like TVs when not in use, as they still use power even when they're turned off.
If you have any questions about other ways to save energy, you are encouraged to call r-p-u or your local electric company.