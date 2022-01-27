RPU offers advice to customers on how to avoid frozen pipes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - These icy temperatures are creating the possibility of frozen water pipes so Rochester Public Utilities is issuing an advisory to all water customers.
The company suggest customers run an indoor cold water faucet while using a thermometer to test the stream for about 10-20 seconds.
If the water drops below 35-degrees you should immediately start a continuous pencil-width stream of water to prevent frozen pipes. You can then call RPU.
Tony Benson explained, "What that does is it keeps the water moving throughout their system and doesn't let it freeze. They certainly can call RPU and let us know that they're doing that so that when we see that increased water usage we'll be able to note why that is."
Benson says customers should continue to monitor their water until frost is out of the ground which is especially important for those who have experienced frozen water issues in the past.
He says there are several measures we can all take to prevent future problems.
"If they've had issues before hopefully they've taken precautions such as heat tape, opening cabinet doors to expose plumbing to make sure the heat
from the home is able to get to those pipes and keep those a little warmer," said Benson. "Making sure there isn't any cold drafts getting to internal plumbing. Those are things that are just precautionary."
RPU does say homeowners, and those who own a mobile home, are most at risk of experiencing frozen pipes. However, all businesses and residences could be affected.
If you're wondering how much it costs to run the pencil-width stream of water - RPU says it will cost about $60-$100 per month including sewer fees.
On the other hand thawing a frozen water service can cost $800-$1,500.