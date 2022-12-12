 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,
especially for areas that see icing overnight into Tuesday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain or Freezing Drizzle Late Tonight into Tuesday
Morning...

.A strong winter storm is set to impact much of the region
including Iowa into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle
or freezing rain is expected across portions of north and
northwest Iowa overnight into Tuesday morning. This may produce
substantial glazing before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, strong winds are forecast for much of the state on
Tuesday as well.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected, mainly with
freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

RPU in the process of fixing crucial component to Silver Lake Dam

  • Updated
RPU says the project should be done by Dec. 16.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Utilities said it is fixing the Silver Lake Dam's hydraulic lifter and should be completed by Dec. 16.

Tony Benson, who is the communications coordinator for RPU, said the company had to drawdown the lake's water by five feet in order to repair the lifter, which controls the lift gates. 

The last time RPU replaced the lifter was in 1991, according to Benson. 

At the time, RPU also purchased an additional lifter, which is now being used as the replacement lifter, Benson said. 

Benson said people should try to avoid shallow areas while the lake has decreased water levels. 

"If people get curious about walking out on the lake bottom, we recommend against that because of the unknowns of that lake bed in certain areas," Benson said. 

Water levels are expected to return to normal after the project's completion but could take some time, according to Benson. 

"It really depends on weather conditions. It depends on the amount of water coming from the Zumbro River into that part of the lake. So, there is no real timeline for how long that will take. That is really the unknown," Benson said.

Benson said RPU will be using a crane on Wednesday to drop the new lifter into place. 

