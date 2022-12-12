RPU in the process of fixing crucial component to Silver Lake Dam

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Utilities said it is fixing the Silver Lake Dam's hydraulic lifter and should be completed by Dec. 16.
Tony Benson, who is the communications coordinator for RPU, said the company had to drawdown the lake's water by five feet in order to repair the lifter, which controls the lift gates.
The last time RPU replaced the lifter was in 1991, according to Benson.
At the time, RPU also purchased an additional lifter, which is now being used as the replacement lifter, Benson said.
Benson said people should try to avoid shallow areas while the lake has decreased water levels.
"If people get curious about walking out on the lake bottom, we recommend against that because of the unknowns of that lake bed in certain areas," Benson said.
Water levels are expected to return to normal after the project's completion but could take some time, according to Benson.
"It really depends on weather conditions. It depends on the amount of water coming from the Zumbro River into that part of the lake. So, there is no real timeline for how long that will take. That is really the unknown," Benson said.
Benson said RPU will be using a crane on Wednesday to drop the new lifter into place.