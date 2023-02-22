RPT suspending some bus service for Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is changing some scheduled service for Thursday.
· Route 217 – Service suspended. All trips canceled.
· Route 314 – Service suspended. All trips canceled.
· All other neighborhood routes will have a delayed start. Service on those routes will begin with the first trip scheduled to depart after 6:00 a.m.
· Routes 150X, 250X, and 560X will run according to the posted schedule
RPT says these changes are in anticipation of more heavy snowfall. Any adjustments will be posted before 5 am to rptride.com, RPT social media, and DoubleMap.