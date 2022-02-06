RPT starts updated bus schedules Monday for three routes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is updating three routes to refine the new schedules that began on January 16.
RPT says Route 306 had adjustments in timepoints throughout the route with some times earlier than previous and others later. Route 205 was adjusted so that seven morning peak-time trips will arrive to the Downtown Transit Center earlier. The morning peak-time trips on Route 103 were also similarly changed.
These adjustments go into effect on Monday. Updated timetables can be found on www.rptride.com.