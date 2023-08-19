 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 98 to 105 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

RPT offering people 'A Cool Place to Be" during heat advisory

Rochester Public Transit Bus

One of the buses in service of Rochester Public Transit

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) has activated its “A Cool Place to Be” policy.

That means anyone needed to escape the heat for health or safety reasons Saturday can ride any RPT route without paying a fare until bus service ends at around 7:30 pm.

RPT says to remember these words of caution from health officials:

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

