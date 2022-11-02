RPT offering free rides for voters on election day

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is offering people a free ride to their polling place on election day.
RPT says anyone using public transit on November 8 to cast a ballot vote can tell the driver that purpose of the trip is to cast a vote and no fare will be charged.
Polling places will be open from 7 am to 8 pm and free rides are available an hour before polls open and until an hour after they close.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office offers a Polling Place Finder which provides important voting information, including the location of your polling place. Find that here: https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/