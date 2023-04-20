RPT announces changes in several bus routes starting Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Users of public transportation in the Med City might see some changes to their bus routes over the weekend.
Rochester Public Transport announced an updated schedule for ten bus routes throughout the city starting this Sunday, including two major changes for downtown routes.
Routes 101 and 206 will be expanding services to make trips more frequent. Buses will now be traveling on the routes every half-hour.
101 connects North Broadway Avenue to downtown, while 206 connects Target South with downtown.
Other routes receiving changes are 203, 217, 250X, 306, 307, 309, 409 and 412. They're all getting minor schedule reworks to increase their efficiency.
Nick Lemmer, a city communications coordinator that works closely with RPT, says that these changes came about not only to save the city money, but to meet feedback provided by riders.
"Recently, we completed a five-year development plan," he said. "As part of the public engagement efforts of that plan, we did receive some feedback about increasing frequencies. Especially on a couple of neighborhood routes like the 101 and the 206, which are particularly well-traveled."
Much of RPT's funding comes from MnDOT. A recent increase in funding allowed the city to expand the downtown routes.
"The 101 and 206 were recipients of those new service expansion grants," said Lemmer. "Presuming that that expansion will be successful and will achieve satisfactory ridership on those new trips, those funds will then be rolled into our normal operating grant from MnDOT."
The full updated schedules can be found on RPT's website, rptride.com.