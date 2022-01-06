RPT activates free fare program for riders escaping cold among sub-zero temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the National Weather Service issuing a wind chill advisory for Rochester from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday, Rochester Public Transit is activating its ‘Warm Place to Be’ program - which lets people who are trying to get out of the cold, ride the buses for free.
Nick Lemmer, Communications and Outreach for the City of Rochester, says the idea came from emergency management.
RPT opens their buses up during the summer as a cool place to go when the temperatures heat up.
Lemmer says RPT operates a fleet of up to 40 buses at any given time.
“If those assets can be put to use to help keep people safe in these extreme conditions - it seems like an appropriate response from us and really reflects our values as a city of compassion,” says Lemmer.
Anyone who finds themselves stuck outside in dangerous temperatures can notify an RPT bus driver they need to escape the cold and not be charged a fare to board the bus.
He explains, “If they see a city bus, ideally at a stop, to go ahead and flag the driver down - it's always helpful to wave so the driver knows to stop - and go ahead and board the bus and tell the driver you're just looking for a place to warm up - and no fare will be charged for those trips.”
Most RPT routes start and end in downtown Rochester, running in 30-minute intervals in the peak times and 60-minute intervals during midday and evening service.
Routes are in operation Monday through Friday with special evening and weekend routes.
You can view bus schedules and times on the Rochester Public Transportation website.