RPS works to expand mental health services as students return to class

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As all high school students at Rochester Public Schools head back to class on Wednesday the district is focusing on returning to the classroom with comprehensive mental health resources.
In a statewide University of Minnesota study conducted at the start of the school year in 2021, it found more than 71% of teachers and half the students disclosed concerns about their mental well-being.
It's a trend being seen among RPS students.
Lead RPS counselor Casie Nauman says it appears virtual learning led to a distracted learning environment which left some students behind when returning to in-person classes.
Nauman says, added to that, the isolation and disconnection students felt during distance learning paired with the fact teachers were unable to build deeper, meaningful relationships with students during that time, not surprisingly, impacted mental health across the district.
As the number of students seeking mental health services increases Nauman says the district is working to expand the availability of services and make sure the approach is comprehensive and embedded in the culture of the school.
She explained, "It's just this constant push for, not just the health providers to build those connections, but for everyone to build those connections. Just sort of embedding social-emotional things in the classroom as well so relationship building is going on and you're talking about things that are then more relevant to students."
In a strange way the district says a positive to come from the pandemic is a lessening in the stigma surrounding mental health.
It's an issue more openly and easily discussed which can mean students and staff are willing to seek help sooner.