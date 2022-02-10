RPS works to diversity staff to increase educational experience for students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School District is working to provide a more diverse educational experience for students by increasing the number of teachers of color.
Currently the district has round 4% of its staff comprised of color out of more than 2,700 employees.
On the other hand the district's population is made up of nearly 44% of student of color.
Equity coordinator Willie Tipton says it's vital students have diverse representation in the classroom because tit's essential to their development and introduces them to variety of cultural experiences.
He explained, "All students benefit from it because of the fact they're going to have the opportunity to share cultural norms and values with one another and they're going to learn about one another. Probably things that they wouldn't without that experience of having a teacher of color, they wouldn't know anything about it. But, by having that experience in life it helps you become more of a global citizen."
The district has received a $40,000 Come Teach In Minensota grant that's working to entice diverse teachers to work in the state.
The district has also applied for a Grow Your Own Grant which would develop and retain teachers form the surrounding community.