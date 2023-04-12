RPS teachers go old-school with no technology

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The cyber security attack on the Rochester Public Schools network leaves teachers with no technology to educate students.
I spoke with Mike Olson, a Folwell Elementary fifth grade teacher, about how he and other teachers are handling the unforeseen circumstances.
Teachers were forced to abandon using projector slides, online classrooms, and Ipads. Olson reverted back to drawing on the white board, using textbooks, and asking students to handwrite essays. The students were excited to come back to school after their extended spring break.
"There are some challenges . . . but ultimately the important things, the smiling faces, the relationships, the laughter. I mean that filled the room with or without the technology and I think that was evident within five minutes on Tuesday morning," said Olson.
The removal of technology did not affect Olson's class schedule or curriculum for the week. The teachers of Folwell worked together, exchanging ideas on the best ways to carry out their lesson plans.
The pandemic helped Olson prepare for situations demanding quick adaptability as a teacher.
"If I can come in with a positive attitude and be calm for my students and that my lessons are only the most important lessons to be teaching. That's a lesson I learned in the pandemic . . . and I think that's helping me just mentally get through this," said Olson.