RPS teachers go old-school with no technology

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds
and deep mixing will again lead to the potential for critical
fire weather conditions again from late Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be
slightly lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with
gusts of 25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range
from the mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, however
not quite as strong across Wisconsin with winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

RPS teachers go old-school with no technology

  • 0

Teachers are going old school when it comes to teaching students.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The cyber security attack on the Rochester Public Schools network leaves teachers with no technology to educate students.

I spoke with Mike Olson, a Folwell Elementary fifth grade teacher, about how he and other teachers are handling the unforeseen circumstances.

Teachers were forced to abandon using projector slides, online classrooms, and Ipads. Olson reverted back to drawing on the white board, using textbooks, and asking students to handwrite essays. The students were excited to come back to school after their extended spring break.

"There are some challenges . . . but ultimately the important things, the smiling faces, the relationships, the laughter. I mean that filled the room with or without the technology and I think that was evident within five minutes on Tuesday morning," said Olson.

The removal of technology did not affect Olson's class schedule or curriculum for the week. The teachers of Folwell worked together, exchanging ideas on the best ways to carry out their lesson plans.

The pandemic helped Olson prepare for situations demanding quick adaptability as a teacher.  

"If I can come in with a positive attitude and be calm for my students and that my lessons are only the most important lessons to be teaching. That's a lesson I learned in the pandemic . . . and I think that's helping me just mentally get through this," said Olson.

Recommended for you