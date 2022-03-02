RPS superintendent speaks out after school board downgrades mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School District is speaking out after downgrading the masking policy during its school board meeting Tuesday night.
The decision is being made based off data as COVID-19 cases drop within the school district.
However, it's good to note, this move isn't fully removing the mask mandate but adjusting the policy.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel says the decision is based on cases within individual schools meaning if there's COVD-19 transmission at or above 5% the masking policy will be fully reinstated for two weeks or until the percentage declines.
He says there currently aren't any schools in the district that meet that threshold.
He explained, "There are no schools in Rochester that are above the 5% right now, there were before we went to distance learning, and so it's a meaningful percentage. It's a percentage that's used in other areas of public health as well. You know, 95% of kids in the school don't have COVID or influenza but if you tick about that we may have some spread and need to take action."
The decision comes after the district stopped quarantining "close contact students' and halted contact tracing.
Dr. Pekel says it will be good to have the learning environment return to what feels more normal after years of restrictions.
He added, "With that step carefully made we decided we could take the next step which was to make this move regarding masks. So, we're slowly trying to get back to as normal as an experience of school as we can without doing it too fast because we know that this virus has thrown us all a lot of curveballs."
The updated policy will apply to transportation services meaning masking up on the buss will no longer be required. That applies to extracurricular activities as well.
The district says students and staff will, of course, be able to wear masks if they'd like. There are free KN95 masks for students in 6th grade and up provided by the state.
RPS added any bullying of students choosing to mask up will be taken seriously.