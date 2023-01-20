RPS superintendent meets with community members at 125 Live

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dr. Kent Pekel, superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, held a question and answer session with Rochester residents at 125 Live on Friday morning. The discussion is part of 125 Live's Community Talks series, which brings together local leaders and residents.
Dr. Pekel began by outlining the district's strategic plan, a sort of road map for the future of the district that addresses numerous issues, like staff recruiting and retention and student support. You can read the strategic plan here.
One of the topics raised was grading. Dr. Pekel recognized there are issues with the current 'Grading for Learning' system, which allows students to retake tests and doesn't count homework toward the final grade. He says changes are in the works for the system.
"I'll be making some decisions on this in the very near future. You can count practice work, you can count homework, you can count participation in class, but we're going to put a limit on it. So that it can't be 70% of your grade was 'I did the worksheets, and I never understood,'" he said.
Another participant was concerned about school security. Among the changes to security at schools, the superintendent pointed out the new redesign of the Century High School entrance, and the district's decision to hire a new school resource officer.
Pekel also mentioned having safe schools goes beyond those tangible measures.
"Keeping kids safe and keeping our schools safe is a high priority, we also want to have them be inclusive, so every kid feels welcome. So we're concerned about that," said Pekel.
The superintendent also said discipline incidents are down dramatically from last year, but they are continuing to work on that issue.