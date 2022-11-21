RPS' Superintendent Kent Pekel sends out update on district's strategic plan

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Schools' Superintendent Kent Pekel sent out a strategic plan update to staff and families on Monday.
In the email, Pekel said the district has been working to create a detailed strategy for deeper learning.
Pekel said deeper learning will consist of less, broad lesson plans and will instead focus on a limited amount of critical topics that make students apply what they have learned to real world situations.
"Overtime it will definitely involve new classes. We do need to bring back something, not just Rochester but a lot of schools have gotten away from, which is more of what we call hands on learning or technical education that is very applied. We have great examples of that in Rochester through our partnerships with Rochester Community and Technical College. Those engage several hundred kids. We want thousands of kids to be engaged in that learning," Pekel said.
The district will also look at how to staff and fund schools in the district in 2023 and 2024, according to Pekel.
That includes reallocating resources to reduce the district's structural deficit and potentially ask voters to approve an operating budget referendum.
"I am very confident that we can get the structural balance that we can marry our resources and our needs that is almost certainly, in my recommendation, involve asking the citizens of Rochester to consider investing in their schools through what we call an operating referendum. The school board has not made a decision on that yet but I am confident from a year from now, which is the earliest we might do that, we are going to have a lot of really good things in place," Pekel said.
Pekel said the district will likely have to make $11 million dollars in budget cuts this year and that the structural deficit stems from the increase of hiring staff, which has been outpacing student enrollment.
Other priorities in the plan include retaining and attracting more substitute teachers by training and supporting them, as well as creating a mental health network with area providers to help kids who are struggling, according to Pekel.
You can read the full list of priorities in the letter here.