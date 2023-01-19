RPS' Superintendent Kent Pekal says 'One Minnesota Budget' proposal addresses district needs

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a 'One Minnesota Budget' that includes increased funding for schools.
Walz's plan would increase the general fund by 4% in 2023. an additional 2% in 2024 and then tied to inflation in the years following.
Rochester's Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said the general fund is the source of state funding for school districts and is based on something called the basic education formula.
The formula allocates districts' a certain amount based on its total number of students.
Pekel said the current amount per student is $6,868 dollars.
The proposed budget would also give districts one time funding for special education and English language learner (ELL) services, which are costs that are not normally covered by the general fund, according to Pekel.
"I think the governor's budget proposal has got a lot of good stuff for Rochester Public Schools in it that would help us in many different ways. Starting with investments in early childhood that would have more prepared for our schools and then especially tying our funding to inflation, so that every two years is not a cliff at the end and we do not what is going to be happening and covering those unfunded costs for special education and English language learner services. If those thing happen, that would be a huge leap forward for our district and many others across the state," Pekel said.
Pekel said RPS currently has a shortfall of $15.5 million dollars for special education and $3.3 million dollars for ELL services every year, which he said means the district has to borrow money from the general fund to cover the costs that are not initially factored into state funding for the district.
