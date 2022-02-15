RPS study sessions takes a look at school resource officers

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public School Board held a study session on Tuesday with the Rochester Police Department that looked at its school resource officer (SRO) contract.
RPS said it plans on carrying out a three phase process that will take a look at how SRO's interact and impact students.
RPD currently has five SRO's in the RPS system.
RPS's first phase will look at the implementation of the SRO program starting this month and will stretch until the summer of 2023, if RPD's contract is resigned this summer by the board.
Pekel said at the study session that he recommends the board to resign.
The second phase will compile implementation data into a summary for board members, which will lead to a SRO safety plan in phase three.