RPS students to return to class Tuesday and will experience "old school" teaching

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Teachers and students in the Rochester Public School District will return to the classroom on Tuesday as the district tries to fix what its said is a "cyber event."
Major core systems, like staff emails, were turned off over the weekend to investigate "unusual ongoing technical issues" that started on Thursday and resulted in class being cancelled on Monday.
RPS said it is working with a third party cyber security team to resolve the issue.
Rochester Education Association President Dan Kuhlman said teachers will fall back to traditional teaching methods on Tuesday, which includes the use of pencil to paper activities and overhead projectors.
Kuhlman said the transition could be tougher for some teachers than others.
"We have some staff that have never taught without the electronics. I think that is going to be harder than with say a veteran like me who came in with blackboards. That kind of thing," Kuhlman said.
However, Kuhlman said teachers are used to adapting to new teaching environments.
"They are going to be able to pivot. They are going to be able to do some things, just as we kind of basically forced staff to do when we moved to the COVID role and we went all online. People went, "oh my gosh what am I going to do" and our staff did a stellar job moving towards that and getting resources and if we see this as more than a few days thing we will figure it out. Our staff is very good at making sure our kids are engaged in their education," Kuhlman said.
Kuhlman said teachers are preparing to be without modern technology for the next week.