RPS students, teachers reflect on school year on last day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - School is out for the summer as Rochester Public Schools rang the final bell on this school year Wednesday afternoon.
The hallways of schools like John Adams Middle School have cleared out for the next few months. Though students and staff are excited for summer vacation, they admit they'll miss the connections they made here.
As friends say goodbye and teachers wish their kids good luck, it can be hard to admit how much they'll miss school.
It's especially bittersweet for the eighth graders as they move on to high school. The school was able to give them a great send-off thanks to the PTSA.
"They provided a lot of different ice cream and freezies," said Isaac Matzek, an assistant principal at John Adams. "They bought pizza for all of our eighth graders. They ended up going to the park and back."
Despite setbacks like April's cyber attacks, staff say this was one of their best school years in a while, thanks in a large part to the kids they've grown to love.
"They're our family," said Ramona Norwood, an equity specialist at John Adams. "We see them every day, we work with them every day. So, not to see them over some weeks or months, we're truly gonna miss them."
Of course, the job of a teacher is never done. Staff members will be meeting again on Friday making plans on how to make next school year even better.
Looking to the future, the RPS school board approved new start times for the 2024-25 school year. Though it won't change anything for next year, RPS will have to redesign its transportation system to fit the new schedule.