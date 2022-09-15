RPS students receive emails with sexual statements and 'inappropriate' images

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) says an unknown source has sent “inappropriate emails” to students.
The offensive emails initially included only written statements or user names that were sexual in nature but school officials then learned that some students have received emails that also include inappropriate images.
RPS issued a statement on the situation:
“We believe this incident occurred because the email addresses of RPS students were made visible to all RPS users of a new software application called Speak Up, which is owned and operated by a third-party organization under contract with RPS. Speak Up is a new tool we have implemented this school year to provide a way for students to reach out with concerns about the well-being of fellow students or school safety.”
“It appears (and we are working to confirm) that through the Speak Up platform, the school email addresses of all RPS students were inadvertently visible to anyone who had access to Speak Up for a period of time. The person or persons who sent these offensive messages and images appear to have used those email addresses to send the messages that our students received earlier today. We have no indication that RPS security systems have been hacked or otherwise breached or that student information other than school email addresses has been disclosed to any unauthorized person or persons.”
RPS says its IT department has blocked emails coming from the domain used by the unknown sender and are working to purge emails from student accounts as they are received. Student access to email has been shut down temporarily to prevent further inappropriate messages from being sent or received.
“We are truly sorry for this incident and are working with the vendor to ensure this will never happen again," state RPS.