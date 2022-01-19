 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with gusty winds will create wind chill values less
than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds may also
create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural areas
which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional bitter cold
nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

RPS students protest plans to remove a blue heron nesting site

  • 0

RPS students protest Rookery destruction

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Students from Rochester Public Schools protested outside the Olmsted County government center on Tuesday over a housing developers proposed plans that would destroy a blue heron nesting site or rookery. 

More than 30 to 40 students and other community members stood at the perimeter of the county building with signs that decried the county and Rochester Township Board's approval of a general development plan (GDP). 

George Faseemo is a senior at John Marshall High School and said elected officials who do not listen to their constituents are pointless. 

"Honestly that means they are pointless. I mean the entire point of elected officials and the point of electing them is that we are choosing them, so as soon as they get to those positions they stop listening to us, then the entire election process is pointless," Faseemo said. 

The housing developer Pavillion Estates is seeking to purchase 30 acres of land from Steve Connelly that would create 10 new housing properties. 

At the November Rochester Township meeting, the board recognized that the amended GDP would destroy a portion of the blue heron's nesting site. 

