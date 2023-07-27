RPS students participate in Summer of Service

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School students were working with gardening experts today as part of the district's Summer of Service program.
Around 50 kids gathered at The Village Community Garden, a place where immigrants are able to grow food native to their home countries.
The kids were joined by volunteers from The Village Agricultural Cooperative, students from the University of Minnesota, and master growers from the UM Extension.
The students learned how to build and tend to pollinator gardens as well as how to be self-sustaining with food. But that's not all they've been doing this summer.
"We've helped other people like toddlers and elderly people," said Isabel Sener, a student at St. Johns Middle School.
"We've done animals, we helped disabled people yesterday, and we gardened around a school," added Caroline Westra, a student at Washington Elementary.
Around 140 students are signed up for Summer of Service this year. They will be helping over 20 non-profits in the area, including Channel One Food Bank, Family Promise, and Habitat for Humanity.