...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

RPS students participate in Summer of Service

RPS Summer of Service Gardening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School students were working with gardening experts today as part of the district's Summer of Service program.

Around 50 kids gathered at The Village Community Garden, a place where immigrants are able to grow food native to their home countries.

The kids were joined by volunteers from The Village Agricultural Cooperative, students from the University of Minnesota, and master growers from the UM Extension.

The students learned how to build and tend to pollinator gardens as well as how to be self-sustaining with food. But that's not all they've been doing this summer.

"We've helped other people like toddlers and elderly people," said Isabel Sener, a student at St. Johns Middle School.

"We've done animals, we helped disabled people yesterday, and we gardened around a school," added Caroline Westra, a student at Washington Elementary.

Around 140 students are signed up for Summer of Service this year. They will be helping over 20 non-profits in the area, including Channel One Food Bank, Family Promise, and Habitat for Humanity.

