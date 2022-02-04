RPS seeking community input on superintendent search

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is asking community members what they'd like to see out of its next superintendent.
The district is asking students, parents, staff, and others across the Med City to fill out an online survey gauging perceptions of the district, and the importance of values found in effective superintendents. RPS says this is a very important step in its search process, coming after community engagement during last year's interim superintendent search was limited because of timing constraints.
Rochester Public School Board Chair Jean Marvin tells KIMT it's vital she and her colleagues have a clear picture of what community members value in order to make the right hire.
"It's huge. You know, it's our obligation to make this decision for the community." Chair Marvin continued, "we have a really diverse community with a lot of interesting people who have very different perspectives on things. But we need to gather all of those opinions, all of those perspectives, and then do the best we can to find the person that is going to meet the needs of this particular school district."
RPS is also planning a number of other opportunities to weigh in on its superintendent search, including 12-hour days of virtual meetings and small group conversations with local leaders, community members, and others connected to the district.
"We are convinced that after we get this information, the board is going to have a really clear picture of what this community values in its school district leader," Chair Marvin said.
The district's online survey will close on February 11th, with results expected to be presented to the school board on February 22nd. You can participate in the survey by following this link.