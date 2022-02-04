RPS seeking community input on superintendent search

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Again Tonight... .Overnight lows will drop into the single digits to teens below zero. With winds at 10 to 15 mph, this will result in wind chills from -20 to -30 through Saturday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&