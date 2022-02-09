RPS searching for more substitute teachers ahead of spring

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is searching for more substitute teachers.
Finding enough staff to keep kids learning has been a tough task throughout the pandemic. Prior to COVID, the RPS had about 240 active substitute teachers ready to step in. At one point, that number got down to just 45, but it's since rebounded to 141.
With the district typically seeing its highest rate of absences during spring months, the Med City's public school system is spreading the word that it's easier to become a sub than you might expect.
"You don't need to have a four-year degree in education to get a substitute license with the Department of Ed or the Professional Educators Licensing and Standards Board," said RPS Human Resources Coordinator Julie Jimenez Coles. "PELSB does offer a three-year substitute license for people that have any type of four-year degree, and a lot of people don't know that."
Just last fall, RPS increased pay for substitute teachers in an effort to attract more candidates. In addition to better rates, flexible hours, and the option to teach the subject of their choosing, Jimenez Coles says this is a chance for folks to pitch in and help their community.
"We need subs be a part of the solution. Not every child learns the same way as the next, and so every substitute teacher has their own way, and sometimes kids gravitate toward somebody different."
Right now, RPS averages about 75 teacher absences per day. Between 55 and 60 subs are typically available to step in, leaving 15 to 20 spots empty.
You can apply to become an RPS substitute teacher online by following this link.