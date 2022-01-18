RPS returns to distance learning for 2 weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The district wants to stress this distance learning period should only last two weeks with the goal of getting kids back into the classroom by Jan. 31.
Interim superintendent Kent Pekel says he knows distance learning isn't an optimal environment for kids to learn but he's thankful to parents and staff for being flexible.
He said "We know this is a hardship; we tried to avoid it. We're going to keep it to two weeks and we're grateful for the work you're doing with our students to help them not just survive, but thrive during this time."
He says the district did what it could to prevent going back to online learning but due to staff shortages and projections this two week period is likely the peak of the Omicron variant locally, it was a necessary evil.
Pekel explained, "We have to balance the public health issues here with the education issues with the social-emotional mental health issues. So, we're taking this two week distance learning period to let, we hope, the Omicron variant rise and fall but to stay out of school longer than that is really unlikely."
The district is also planning on restarting the test-to-stay program for unvaccinated students once again on Feb. 15. It's in an effort to keep as many kids in the classroom as possible.
Pekel also added the district is looking into how to better reintegrate children back into the classroom after distance learning to provide a more seamless transition.