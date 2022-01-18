 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

RPS returns to distance learning for 2 weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The district wants to stress this distance learning period should only last two weeks with the goal of getting kids back into the classroom by Jan. 31.

Interim superintendent Kent Pekel says he knows distance learning isn't an optimal environment for kids to learn but he's thankful to parents and staff for being flexible.

He said "We know this is a hardship; we tried to avoid it. We're going to keep it to two weeks and we're grateful for the work you're doing with our students to help them not just survive, but thrive during this time."

He says the district did what it could to prevent going back to online learning but due to staff shortages and projections this two week period is likely the peak of the Omicron variant locally, it was a necessary evil.

Pekel explained, "We have to balance the public health issues here with the education issues with the social-emotional mental health issues. So, we're taking this two week distance learning period to let, we hope, the Omicron variant rise and fall but to stay out of school longer than that is really unlikely."

The district is also planning on restarting the test-to-stay program for unvaccinated students once again on Feb. 15. It's in an effort to keep as many kids in the classroom as possible.

Pekel also added the district is looking into how to better reintegrate children back into the classroom after distance learning to provide a more seamless transition.

