RPS reminds drivers to be safe in school zones

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Rochester schools getting back in session this week, you'll see many students crossing streets.
School leaders are asking drivers to be extra careful in school zones.
Rochester Public Schools wants to emphasize safety for students getting to and from school this year.
From crosswalks to school zones to buses, it's important for community members to do their part as well.
RPS is reminding drivers to drive the speed limit in school zones and to be on the lookout for crosswalks in these areas.
Crossing guards will be wearing gear with flashing LED lights.
The district has also noticed an increase in drivers going past buses with their stop arms extended.
School Transportation Manager Jeffrey Kappers says RPS will be relying on newly installed stop-arm cameras to enforce the law.
"Be very careful, if you encounter a stopped bus, that you don't go through there. You will get a note from the police or a visit," he said. "It has been a concern over the years. This is a great tool the legislature funded to make that possible so that we can keep our kids safer."
Though RPS doesn't have an exact number of incidents in recent years with drivers going past stopped buses, they plan to keep better records with the help of the cameras.
Driving past a stopped bus is a gross misdemeanor which could get you a $500 fine.
Getting a ticket for speeding through a school zone will double the amount you'd normally have to pay.