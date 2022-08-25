RPS releases updated Cell Phone Privilege Guidelines

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cell phones are a part of just about all of our every day lives and that goes from adults, to students.
It's why Rochester Public Schools is updating its Cell Phone Privilege Guidelines.
While the district discourages cell phones and other electronic devices on campus they're still allowed under certain guidelines.
Chief of Schools Jacque Peterson explained, "We want to make sure the guidelines are working for everyone and the whole goal is to have an environment where everyone can attend to instruction and be present but still be connected when it's appropriate to social media and friends."
Cell phone usage will now be determined by green and red zones.
The green zones are times and places when use is acceptable; meaning the red zones are times and places where devices should be put away, silenced, with notifications off.
Some examples of red zones include bathrooms and locker rooms, during class, (unless exceptions are made by teachers) and anytime a staff member asks the student to put it away.
Green zones include before and after school, lunch and recess as well as in the cafeteria.
Peterson added, "We're trying to help our kids attend to instruction when it's time to do that and we're trying to be mindful that our kids want to be connected and we're trying to do that as well."
There are escalating violations for these guidelines. A first offense means the device will be turned in to the teacher and then returned at the end of class.
That increases up to the fifth instance where the device will be turned in to the office and returned to a parent or guardian.
After that a meeting will be held by administration with the student and family to determine a plan moving forward.