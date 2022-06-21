RPS releases Planning for Purpose strategic action plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools want to make sure every student realizes their purpose and are able to gain the knowledge and sills to achieve it.
RPS says that's the goal of it's new 2022-2025 strategic action plan.
It's titled "Planning for Purpose" and Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel says that's really what it boils down to, having a purpose for both students and educators.
He explained, "I think the critical thing about this plan is it's specific enough to make very clear the change work we need to do but flexible enough to still leave lots of leave room for innovation and creativity. It's going to be measurable; by fall we're going to have a dashboard that people go and look at how we're doing in implementing our strategies and most importantly if they are improving educational outcomes for our students."
Included in the plan are 26 strategic initiatives which are grouped in six strategic focus areas aimed at achieving 15 broad objectives.
If that sounds complicated, RPS acknowledges that it is saying the level of complexity is necessary for a plan aimed at guiding the work of 18,000 students during the next three years.
The district say a study shows only 24% of high school seniors in the U.S. have a plan and are working towards it with purpose.
The hope is to increase that number while providing even the youngest students with the ability to develop a positive vision for their future.
Dr. Pekel added, "Every kid will have a post-secondary career plan, every kid will have the experiences that they need to understand themselves, understand the world they're going to live in and begin to put themselves on that path to be a thriving young adult."
Dr. Pekel says the plan was developed with the input of literally thousands of people so he's very committed to making sure it comes to life over the next three years.
While he says he knows that will take discipline that's sometimes uncommon in school districts he's looking forward to being held accountable.
The Rochester School Board is set to vote on the plan Tuesday. For now you're able to view the Planning for Purpose strategic plan by clicking here.
RPS says by the fall there will be ways to report to the community on the progress the district is making.