RPS putting forward technology levy to voters

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Schools plans to ask voters to approve a technology levy to help update current technology and software in the district.
The technology levy is expected to generate over $10 million annually for the next ten years if passed. The district is shifting their focus to this type of levy because of the cyber attack they experienced in April.
RPS superintendent Kent Perkel says, “It highlighted the central role of technology in our school district for sure. Which is one of the reasons why I'm recommending this type of levy as opposed to an operating levy because it showed how essential technology is to everything we do.”
The levy will be on the ballot this year. Early voting begins September 22nd.