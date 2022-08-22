RPS Online school accepting student applications

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
What started as a pandemic offshoot has now become a permanent option for Rochester learners.
The district says right now K-12th grades are just shy of 350 students but more are expected to enroll.
Lead Principal Brandon Macrafic says RPS Online recently entered into an agreement with Winona Public Schools as their online leaning provider so those students can join classes as well.
If it's something students would like to try, surprisingly, the online school doesn't have an enrollment deadline.
Macrafic said, "We know that at any moment the numbers, the case positivity, as it relates to COVID-19 can change but also just individual student and families situations can change at a moment's notice so we are ready and willing to accept students kind of on a rolling basis throughout the school year."
RPS Online is a state approved online provider in its second year.
There are fulltime learning options along with supplementary enrollments.
Macrafic also says he wants to ensure students still have the opportunity to have personal connections.
He added, "We don't want our students to be socially isolated. They may be physically isolated from one another when they're learning online. So, we have a committee of staff members who are going to be working on student community opportunities, student clubs, student organizations, opportunities for our students and families to gather in person if they so choose."
If you're interested in learning more or enrolling you can click here.